‘Balcony Stories’: ViacomCBS International Studios & Fremantle Team For Short-Form Isolation Series

ViacomCBS International Studios and Fremantle are coming together to produce a series of short-form stories from self-isolation that will play out on MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount Networks, BET and Spike internationally.

The companies have teamed for Balcony Series, which will lean on user-generated content from people in lockdown, providing a window on how people from around the world are coping with the coronavirus crisis.

Balcony Stories will go live on Wednesday, with four daily episodes airing Monday to Friday and a best-of showing on Saturdays. There will be 27 local versions of the series, broadcasting across 130 countries and 100 channels.

Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA, said: “At ViacomCBS, we have always been committed to reaching our audience everywhere and at any time. Now that we are living in this unprecedented situation, more than ever, we need to stay connected and close to our fans, helping them to stay positive. Balcony Stories was born with this spirit.”