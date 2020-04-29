‘The Bachelor’: ABC Looks Back At Big Moments In Dating Franchise For Retrospective Series

ABC is reminiscing about the most dramatic moments in The Bachelor franchise with a ten-episode retrospective.

The network is launching The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever! on Monday June 8 with a three-hour premiere that will look back at the hundreds of men and woman who took part in the series over the last 18 years.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, the series is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.

Each episode, host Chris Harrison will delve into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting the rose ceremonies, proposals, meltdowns, breakups and unexpected new arrivals. It will also feature virtual catch-ups with alumni.

Harrison has been publicly touting the idea for a retrospective series for a couple of weeks, saying that he had been talking to creator Mike Fleiss about the idea.

This comes as the franchise has been hit hard by the Coronavirus production shutdown. The Bachelorette was days away from starting production with a Clare Crawley-fronted season and The Bachelor: Summer Games was cancelled, in part due to the postponement of the Olympics.

“The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever! is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “We can’t wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane.”