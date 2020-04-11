Click to Skip Ad
Babyface Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9186212bn) Babyface, Kenneth Edmonds. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds arrives at the Secret Genius Awards at Vibiana, in Los Angeles 2017 Secret Genius Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Nov 2017

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds says he and his family tested positive for coronavirus, but they are now doing much better.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer shared the news Friday on Instagram as he celebrated his 62nd birthday.

“I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the many birthday wishes today. I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he began. “I tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, as did my family,” he wrote “It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

He urged fans to “stay home, stay safe.”

Stay Home, Stay Safe

Babyface said he’s back to “full health” and will be participating in an Instagram Live concert on Saturday, April 18, with fellow chart-topping producers, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and Teddy Riley.

He described it as a “Celebration of Black Music Excellence,” and said it will include a “Teddy vs. Babyface” performance.

“So get ready for a night of groove and love. Ladies…put on your red dress…light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes,” he wrote.

