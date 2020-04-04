Click to Skip Ad
Avengers Assemble, As Chris Evans Wishes Robert Downey Jr. A Special Happy Birthday

Marvel Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock

It’s a tough time to celebrate a birthday. But Robert Downey Jr.’s was made a little happier by a classic line from his fellow Avenger, as Chris Evans wished Robert Downey Jr. a happy birthday for his 55th celebration.

Although the two were sometimes at odds in the films, they are tight off-screen. Evans posted an image of the two in character at Avengers headquarters and  captioned it “Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000,” which is what Tony Stark tells his daughter in Avengers: Endgame.

While the last film’s ending doesn’t hold out much possibility of a reunion between the characters unless there’s a major twist, they will always have real life.

