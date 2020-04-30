Ava DuVernay Kicks Off Director Tweet-A-Thon Now, Full Schedule With Lulu Wang, Guillermo Del Toro, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu+ 56 More

With almost all of Hollywood and large swaths of America and the world under stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic, a digital conversation with some of the leading filmmakers of our time never seemed like a better idea than right now.

Which is exactly what Ava DuVernay and ARRAY will be kicking off at 9 AM PT today with now 60 directors participating in the its fourth filmmaker tweet-a-thon – see the full 10-hour schedule below and follow with #ARRAYNow

“We hope today’s day-long Q&A feels like a virtual group hug from filmmakers to film fans,” DuVernay told Deadline as the When They See Us helmer prepared to start the show this morning. “Everyone at ARRAY just wanted to create a space for positivity and community during these tense times,” the Oscar nominee added. “The fact that 60 filmmakers of color and women directors answered our call is beautiful and we hope everyone has some good fun.”

We will update throughout the day with some highlights, but as you can see from the involvement of the likes of Guillermo Del Toro, Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins, In The Heights’ Jon M. Chu, Jill Soloway and The Farewell’s Lulu Wang, this is A-Team league stuff.

Here is the full line-up for today Tweet-a-thon. Note there may be updates throughout the day we hear:

ARRAY FILM FELLOWSHIP | FILMMAKER SCHEDULE

9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST

#ARRAYNow kicks off

Ava DuVernay Welcome & Introduction

9:15am PST / 12:15pm EST

Mira Nair @MiraPagliNair

9:30am PST / 12:30pm EST

George Tillman @George_Tillman

9:45am PST / 12:45pm EST

Diane Paragas @dianeparagas

Sarah Polley @realsarahpolley

10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST

Justin Simien @JSim07

10:15am PST / 1:15pm EST

Patricia Cardoso @PatCardosoFilm

10:30am PST / 1:30pm EST

Malcolm D. Lee @malcolmdlee

10:45am PST / 1:45pm EST

Nisha Ganatra @NishaGanatra

11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST

Bill Duke @RealBillDuke

Warrington Hudlin @dvRepublic

11:15am PST / 2:15pm EST

Patty Jenkins @PattyJenks

11:30am PST / 2:30pm EST

Radha Blank @RadhaMUSprime

11:45am PST / 2:45pm EST

Liz Garbus @lizgarbus

12:00pm PST / 3:00pm EST

Michael Schultz @msinsm

Robert Townsend @Robert_Townsend

12:15pm PST / 3:15pm EST

Steven Caple Jr. @stevencapleJR

12:30pm PST / 3:30pm EST

Alma Har’el @Freethework

Victoria Mahoney @VictoriaMahoney

12:45pm PST / 3:45pm EST

Nicole Kassell @nkassell

1:00pm PST / 4:00pm EST

Cherien Dabis @CherienDabis

Bassam Tariq @curry_crayola

Sally El Hosaini

1:15pm PST / 4:15pm EST

Nia DaCosta @NiaDaCosta

1:30pm PST / 4:30pm EST

Jon M. Chu @jonmchu

1:45pm PST / 4:45pm EST

Aurora Guerrero @aurog24

2:00pm PST / 5:00pm EST

ARRAY ALL STARS

Blitz Bazawule

Phillip Youmans

Damani Baker

Sonia Lowman

Lisa France

Takeshi Fukunaga

Akin Omotoso

Stephanie Turner

2:30pm PST / 5:30pm EST

Guillermo del Toro @RealGDT

2:45pm PST / 5:45pm EST

Terence Nance @terencenance

3:00pm PST / 6:00pm EST

PJ Raval @pjraval

Yance Ford @yford

Roger Ross Williams

3:15pm PST / 6:15pm EST

Isabel Sandoval @Isabelvsandoval

Anna Rose Holmer @barfh

3:30pm PST / 6:30pm EST

Tayarisha Poe @tayarisha

Christine Swanson @cswanson44

Cathy Yan @CathyYan,

Prentice Penny @The_A_Prentice

3:45pm PST / 6:45pm EST

Hanelle Culpepper @Hillview798

4:00pm PST / 7:00pm EST

Lulu Wang @thumbelulu

4:15pm PST / 7:15pm EST

Ernest Dickerson @Cinemaniac625

4:30pm PST / 7:30pm EST

Chris Eyre @chriskeyre

Gina Prince-Bythewood @GPBmadeit

4:45pm PST / 7:45pm EST

Jill Soloway @topple

5:00pm PST / 8:00pm EST

JD Dillard @JGDillard

5:15pm PST / 8:15pm EST

QUEENS OF QUEEN SUGAR

DeMane Davis

C. Fitz

Amanda Marsalis

Kat Candler

Nijla Mu’min

Heidi Saman

Neema Barnette

Numa Perrier

5:45pm PST / 8:45pm EST

Julie Dash @JulieDash

6:00pm PST / 9:00pm EST

Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

6:15pm PST / 9:15pm EST

To be confirmed

6:30pm PST / 9:30pm EST

Peter Ramsey @pramsey342

And if you want even more info on the filmmakers participating today, check out this bio rich thread that ARRAY founder DuVernay posted last night as a primer — let the tweets commence!

#1 Mira Nair is an Oscar-nominated pioneer who has directed several classics including @DisneyStudios‘ THE QUEEN OF KATWE. Her film MONSOON WEDDING made her the first female recipient of the Golden Lion. We’re honored to have @MiraPagliNair join us tomorrow via #ARRAYNow pic.twitter.com/5tlL1dOEn1 — ARRAYNow (@ARRAYNow) April 30, 2020

