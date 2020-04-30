Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

L.A. City Councilman Proposes “Bringing Back Hollywood” Task Force To Jump-Start Stalled Film & TV On-Location Production

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hollywood Torn Over Joe Biden's VP Pick As Town Ponders Its Choice To Take On Trump-Pence

Read the full story

Ava DuVernay Kicks Off Director Tweet-A-Thon Now, Full Schedule With Lulu Wang, Guillermo Del Toro, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu+ 56 More

Dani Brubaker

With almost all of Hollywood and large swaths of America and the world under stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic, a digital conversation with some of the leading filmmakers of our time never seemed like a better idea than right now.

Which is exactly what Ava DuVernay and ARRAY will be kicking off at 9 AM PT today with now 60 directors participating in the its fourth filmmaker tweet-a-thon – see the full 10-hour schedule below and follow with #ARRAYNow

“We hope today’s day-long Q&A feels like a virtual group hug from filmmakers to film fans,” DuVernay told Deadline as the When They See Us helmer prepared to start the show this morning. “Everyone at ARRAY just wanted to create a space for positivity and community during these tense times,” the Oscar nominee added. “The fact that 60 filmmakers of color and women directors answered our call is beautiful and we hope everyone has some good fun.”

We will update throughout the day with some highlights, but as you can see from the involvement of the likes of Guillermo Del Toro, Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins, In The HeightsJon M. Chu, Jill Soloway and The Farewell’s Lulu Wang, this is A-Team league stuff.

Here is the full line-up for today Tweet-a-thon. Note there may be updates throughout the day we hear:

ARRAY FILM FELLOWSHIP | FILMMAKER SCHEDULE 

 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST               
#ARRAYNow kicks off

Ava DuVernay Welcome & Introduction

9:15am PST / 12:15pm EST               
Mira Nair @MiraPagliNair

9:30am PST / 12:30pm EST               
George Tillman @George_Tillman

9:45am PST / 12:45pm EST               
Diane Paragas @dianeparagas

Sarah Polley @realsarahpolley

10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST               
Justin Simien @JSim07

10:15am PST / 1:15pm EST               
Patricia Cardoso @PatCardosoFilm

10:30am PST / 1:30pm EST               
Malcolm D. Lee @malcolmdlee

10:45am PST / 1:45pm EST               
Nisha Ganatra @NishaGanatra

11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST               
Bill Duke @RealBillDuke

Warrington Hudlin @dvRepublic

11:15am PST / 2:15pm EST               
Patty Jenkins @PattyJenks

11:30am PST / 2:30pm EST               
Radha Blank @RadhaMUSprime

11:45am PST / 2:45pm EST               
Liz Garbus @lizgarbus

12:00pm PST / 3:00pm EST               
Michael Schultz @msinsm

Robert Townsend @Robert_Townsend

12:15pm PST / 3:15pm EST               
Steven Caple Jr. @stevencapleJR

12:30pm PST / 3:30pm EST               
Alma Har’el @Freethework

Victoria Mahoney @VictoriaMahoney

12:45pm PST / 3:45pm EST               
Nicole Kassell @nkassell

1:00pm PST / 4:00pm EST                  
Cherien Dabis @CherienDabis

Bassam Tariq @curry_crayola

Sally El Hosaini

1:15pm PST / 4:15pm EST 
Nia DaCosta @NiaDaCosta

1:30pm PST / 4:30pm EST 
Jon M. Chu @jonmchu

1:45pm PST / 4:45pm EST 
Aurora Guerrero @aurog24

2:00pm PST / 5:00pm EST
ARRAY ALL STARS 
Blitz Bazawule

Phillip Youmans

Damani Baker

Sonia Lowman

Lisa France

Takeshi Fukunaga

Akin Omotoso

Stephanie Turner

2:30pm PST / 5:30pm EST 
Guillermo del Toro @RealGDT

2:45pm PST / 5:45pm EST 
Terence Nance @terencenance

3:00pm PST / 6:00pm EST 
PJ Raval @pjraval
Yance Ford @yford

Roger Ross Williams

3:15pm PST / 6:15pm EST
Isabel Sandoval @Isabelvsandoval

Anna Rose Holmer @barfh

3:30pm PST / 6:30pm EST 
Tayarisha Poe @tayarisha

Christine Swanson @cswanson44

Cathy Yan @CathyYan,

Prentice Penny @The_A_Prentice

3:45pm PST / 6:45pm EST 
Hanelle Culpepper  @Hillview798

4:00pm PST / 7:00pm EST 
Lulu Wang @thumbelulu

4:15pm PST / 7:15pm EST 
Ernest Dickerson @Cinemaniac625

4:30pm PST / 7:30pm EST 
Chris Eyre @chriskeyre

Gina Prince-Bythewood @GPBmadeit

4:45pm PST / 7:45pm EST 
Jill Soloway @topple

5:00pm PST / 8:00pm EST 
JD Dillard @JGDillard

5:15pm PST / 8:15pm EST 
QUEENS OF QUEEN SUGAR 
DeMane Davis
C. Fitz

Amanda Marsalis

Kat Candler

Nijla Mu’min

Heidi Saman

Neema Barnette

Numa Perrier

5:45pm PST / 8:45pm EST 
Julie Dash @JulieDash

6:00pm PST / 9:00pm EST 
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

6:15pm PST / 9:15pm EST

To be confirmed

 

6:30pm PST / 9:30pm EST 
Peter Ramsey @pramsey342

And if you want even more info on the filmmakers participating today, check out this bio rich thread that ARRAY founder DuVernay posted last night as a primer — let the tweets commence!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad