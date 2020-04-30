Ava DuVernay Kicks Off Director Tweet-A-Thon Now, Full Schedule With Lulu Wang, Guillermo Del Toro, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu+ 56 More

With almost all of Hollywood and large swaths of America and the world under stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic, a digital conversation with some of the leading filmmakers of our time never seemed like a better idea than right now.
Which is exactly what Ava DuVernay and ARRAY will be kicking off at 9 AM PT today with now 60 directors participating in the its fourth filmmaker tweet-a-thon – see the full 10-hour schedule below and follow with #ARRAYNow
“We hope today’s day-long Q&A feels like a virtual group hug from filmmakers to film fans,” DuVernay told Deadline as the When They See Us helmer prepared to start the show this morning. “Everyone at ARRAY just wanted to create a space for positivity and community during these tense times,” the Oscar nominee added. “The fact that 60 filmmakers of color and women directors answered our call is beautiful and we hope everyone has some good fun.”
We will update throughout the day with some highlights, but as you can see from the involvement of the likes of Guillermo Del Toro, Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins, In The Heights’ Jon M. Chu, Jill Soloway and The Farewell’s Lulu Wang, this is A-Team league stuff.
Here is the full line-up for today Tweet-a-thon. Note there may be updates throughout the day we hear:
ARRAY FILM FELLOWSHIP | FILMMAKER SCHEDULE
9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST
#ARRAYNow kicks off
Ava DuVernay Welcome & Introduction
9:15am PST / 12:15pm EST
Mira Nair @MiraPagliNair
9:30am PST / 12:30pm EST
George Tillman @George_Tillman
9:45am PST / 12:45pm EST
Diane Paragas @dianeparagas
Sarah Polley @realsarahpolley
10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST
Justin Simien @JSim07
10:15am PST / 1:15pm EST
Patricia Cardoso @PatCardosoFilm
10:30am PST / 1:30pm EST
Malcolm D. Lee @malcolmdlee
10:45am PST / 1:45pm EST
Nisha Ganatra @NishaGanatra
11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST
Bill Duke @RealBillDuke
Warrington Hudlin @dvRepublic
11:15am PST / 2:15pm EST
Patty Jenkins @PattyJenks
11:30am PST / 2:30pm EST
Radha Blank @RadhaMUSprime
11:45am PST / 2:45pm EST
Liz Garbus @lizgarbus
12:00pm PST / 3:00pm EST
Michael Schultz @msinsm
Robert Townsend @Robert_Townsend
12:15pm PST / 3:15pm EST
Steven Caple Jr. @stevencapleJR
12:30pm PST / 3:30pm EST
Alma Har’el @Freethework
Victoria Mahoney @VictoriaMahoney
12:45pm PST / 3:45pm EST
Nicole Kassell @nkassell
1:00pm PST / 4:00pm EST
Cherien Dabis @CherienDabis
Bassam Tariq @curry_crayola
Sally El Hosaini
1:15pm PST / 4:15pm EST
Nia DaCosta @NiaDaCosta
1:30pm PST / 4:30pm EST
Jon M. Chu @jonmchu
1:45pm PST / 4:45pm EST
Aurora Guerrero @aurog24
2:00pm PST / 5:00pm EST
ARRAY ALL STARS
Blitz Bazawule
Phillip Youmans
Damani Baker
Sonia Lowman
Lisa France
Takeshi Fukunaga
Akin Omotoso
Stephanie Turner
2:30pm PST / 5:30pm EST
Guillermo del Toro @RealGDT
2:45pm PST / 5:45pm EST
Terence Nance @terencenance
3:00pm PST / 6:00pm EST
PJ Raval @pjraval
Yance Ford @yford
Roger Ross Williams
3:15pm PST / 6:15pm EST
Isabel Sandoval @Isabelvsandoval
Anna Rose Holmer @barfh
3:30pm PST / 6:30pm EST
Tayarisha Poe @tayarisha
Christine Swanson @cswanson44
Cathy Yan @CathyYan,
Prentice Penny @The_A_Prentice
3:45pm PST / 6:45pm EST
Hanelle Culpepper @Hillview798
4:00pm PST / 7:00pm EST
Lulu Wang @thumbelulu
4:15pm PST / 7:15pm EST
Ernest Dickerson @Cinemaniac625
4:30pm PST / 7:30pm EST
Chris Eyre @chriskeyre
Gina Prince-Bythewood @GPBmadeit
4:45pm PST / 7:45pm EST
Jill Soloway @topple
5:00pm PST / 8:00pm EST
JD Dillard @JGDillard
5:15pm PST / 8:15pm EST
QUEENS OF QUEEN SUGAR
DeMane Davis
C. Fitz
Amanda Marsalis
Kat Candler
Nijla Mu’min
Heidi Saman
Neema Barnette
Numa Perrier
5:45pm PST / 8:45pm EST
Julie Dash @JulieDash
6:00pm PST / 9:00pm EST
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry
6:15pm PST / 9:15pm EST
To be confirmed
6:30pm PST / 9:30pm EST
Peter Ramsey @pramsey342
And if you want even more info on the filmmakers participating today, check out this bio rich thread that ARRAY founder DuVernay posted last night as a primer — let the tweets commence!
#1 Mira Nair is an Oscar-nominated pioneer who has directed several classics including @DisneyStudios‘ THE QUEEN OF KATWE. Her film MONSOON WEDDING made her the first female recipient of the Golden Lion. We’re honored to have @MiraPagliNair join us tomorrow via #ARRAYNow pic.twitter.com/5tlL1dOEn1
— ARRAYNow (@ARRAYNow) April 30, 2020
