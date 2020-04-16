Audible Launches Podcast ‘Locked Together’ With Comedy Duos Including Simon Pegg & Nick Frost, French & Saunders & Jimmy Carr & Katherine Ryan

Audible is launching free podcast Locked Together, which will see well known comedic duos discuss how they’re handling the lockdown and share moments of levity from the last few weeks spent shut indoors.

Guests will include: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost; Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan; Sarah Millican and Jason Manford; Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French; Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney; Tez Ilyas and Sindhu Vee; Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield; and People Just Do Nothing‘s MC Grindah, DJ Beats, DJ Steves and Chabuddy G.

Audible is donating a fixed fee to a different charity for each episode in the series. The pod launches today.

Catastrophe creator and star Sharon Horgan told Deadline, “It’s a strange and challenging time for a lot of people at the moment, but this series will go a small ways to helping raise money for a number of important causes. It was a real pleasure to take part and I’m happy to see companies like Audible doing their bit.”

Comedian Sarah Millican told us, “Working on this podcast gave me the perfect excuse to take a break from eating biscuits, panicking and ignoring the housework, and have a chat and a laugh with Jason for a while. It’s only a podcast, it’s not going to change the world, but hopefully it’ll give you a laugh and breather from whatever your circumstances.”

Jimmy Carr added, “Unfortunately this time, laughter is not the best medicine. But hopefully these conversations will help people feel a little lighter as they listen to Katherine Ryan and I chatting nonsense about the strange, strange times that we find ourselves in.”