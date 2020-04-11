Michael Avenatti, the former Stormy Daniels attorney, would-be presidential candidate, CNN pundit and convicted felon, , has been temporarily released from prison.

A federal judge in California said today that the pandemic concerns required that Avenatti should be released from a federal detention center in New York for 90 days.

He will be in quarantine for 14 days before moving to Los Angeles. Avenatti won his release when attorneys argued a recent bout with pneumonia left him vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The judge required Avenatti to post a $1 million bond, wear an electronic monitoring device and shelter in place at a friend’s house in Venice. Avenatti cannot open bank accounts or credit cards nor use computers and the internet during his release.

In February, Avenatti was found by a federal jury in New York to have attempted to extort as much as $25 million from Nike over threats that he would expose misdeeds in its grassroots basketball division. He was convicted on felony charges of transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, attempted extortion, and honest services wire fraud.

He faces sentence Avenatti on June 17 and could get a potential penalty of 42 years in prison.

In addition, Avenatti has two other federal criminal cases pending, one in which the federal government has charged him with stealing Daniels’ $300,000 book advance.