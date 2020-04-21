AT&T Rolls Out HBO Max Offers To “Tens Of Millions” Of Its U.S. Customers

AT&T will offer WarnerMedia’s HBO Max free or via promotion to “tens of millions” of its U.S. wireless, video and internet customers

The news follows the announcement earlier Tuesday that the streaming service will launch on May 27.

The new service, which features 10,000 hours of original shows, library titles and the full existing HBO offering, will retail for $15 a month. It had previously lined up distribution deals with Charter and YouTube TV. WarnerMedia has promised Wall Street it will have 75 million to 90 million HBO Max subscribers (50 million U.S.) by 2025.

With AT&T driving customer acquisition, “We expect HBO Max to achieve an impressive level of scale

and reach at launch,” said Bob Greenblatt, CEO of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.

AT&T has planned for years to favor its customer base with HBO Max, but has only now revealed specific details about free and promotional offers.

For starters, current subscribers to HBO through AT&T video services like DirecTV, U-Verse and AT&T TV — roughly 10 million of them — will get access to HBO Max for free. The free access will be included in DirecTV Premier and Lo Maximo; U-Verse U400, U450, and U450 Latino and AT&T TV Now Max packages, as well as a forthcoming AT&T TV Premier package.

New AT&T TV Choice, Xtra or Ultimate, and Óptimo Más package customers and new DirecTV Choice, Xtra, Ultimate or Más Ultra customers can get one year free of HBO Max.

Current customers with other levels of video service will get regular HBO and HBO Max for three months free starting on May 27.

Through wireless, subscribers to the AT&T Unlimited Elite plan will get HBO Max included at no cost. Other wireless plans will feature one-month free trials.

For internet customers, HBO Max will be included free with the AT&T Internet 1000 plan. Other internet subscribers will get one month free.

“AT&T has long been committed to ensuring our customers are connected and entertained, and HBO

Max has something for everyone,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer. “It’s yet another step we’re taking to keep our customers connected to the world around them and the content they love.”

