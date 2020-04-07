New AT&T TV Subscribers Get Free HBO For A Year With Two-Year Committment

WarnerMedia parent AT&T is offering a year free of HBO to sign ups of newly nationally launched AT&T TV if they agree to a two-year commitment to the service, according to a deal ad splashed on the company’s website.

“Get AT&T TV and enjoy a year of HBO on us,” the site said. It’s offering the premium network as part of an entertainment package that requires a two-year committment to AT&T TV, priced at $49.99 for the first year. After a year, HBO would cost its regular $15 a month. Cinemax, Showtime Starz, and Epix are included for the first three months of the package before they are charged at their regular monthly fees.

Separately, AT&T has said that upcoming streaming service HBO Max, launching in May, will be part of any AT&T plan that currently includes HBO. It’s a real marketing melange as AT&T pushes both of its newest offerings, AT&T TV and HBO Max.

AT&T TV launched nationwide on March 3. It require a high-speed internet connection and includes live TV channel packages and apps, with one device without having to switch inputs. AT&T TV stands alongside another product called AT&T TV Now, which is purely OTT/app-based but offers most of the same content. That service was previously called (DirecTV Now). AT&T U-verse, the telco’s original triple-play video offering is no longer being sold.