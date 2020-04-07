‘At Home With Olaf’: Disney Animation & Josh Gad Have A New Weekly Digital Series Post-‘Frozen 2’

Click to Skip Ad
If physical production on live-action feature films can’t take place now, well, then animation will definitely make do. Disney Animation dropped the first in a series of digital weekly shorts, At Home With Olaftoday which you can watch below.

They were created by Olaf animator Hyrum Osmond and voiced by the snowman himself, Josh Gad — both who worked on the digital series from their respective homes.

Gad explained on Twitter that Jennifer Lee, the head of Disney Animation and the director of Frozen 1 and 2, gave him a call that the studio was making these shorts and if he could reprise the voice of Olaf, working from home.

“So, I did. It was a little bit of a challenge because I’m not good technically, and now we’re releasing Olaf shorts!” beamed Gad. The digital series can be found weekly on Gad’s social media handles (@joshgad) and @DisneyAnimation.

To make families happy during this dour COVID-19 time, Disney announced that Frozen 2which amassed $1.45 billion at the global box office, was headed to Disney+ three months earlier on March 15.

