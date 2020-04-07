‘At Home With Olaf’: Disney Animation & Josh Gad Have A New Weekly Digital Series Post-‘Frozen 2’

If physical production on live-action feature films can’t take place now, well, then animation will definitely make do. Disney Animation dropped the first in a series of digital weekly shorts, At Home With Olaf, today which you can watch below.

They were created by Olaf animator Hyrum Osmond and voiced by the snowman himself, Josh Gad — both who worked on the digital series from their respective homes.

Gad explained on Twitter that Jennifer Lee, the head of Disney Animation and the director of Frozen 1 and 2, gave him a call that the studio was making these shorts and if he could reprise the voice of Olaf, working from home.

“So, I did. It was a little bit of a challenge because I’m not good technically, and now we’re releasing Olaf shorts!” beamed Gad. The digital series can be found weekly on Gad’s social media handles (@joshgad) and @DisneyAnimation.

To make families happy during this dour COVID-19 time, Disney announced that Frozen 2, which amassed $1.45 billion at the global box office, was headed to Disney+ three months earlier on March 15.