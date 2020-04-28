Ashley Ross Dies: ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Was 34

Ashley Ross, the star of Lifetime reality show Little Women: Atlanta, has died at the age of 34.

In a statement posted on Instagram, her management team said Ross — who was known on the show as Ms Minnie — died on Monday after being involved in a hit and run car accident.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” the statement said. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Her representative Liz Dixson told CNN that the car accident happened in Atlanta around 11PM Sunday and Ross passed away around 24 hours later in Grady Memorial Hospital.

Ross was one of the original cast members on Little Women: Atlanta, which launched in 2016 as a spin-off to Little Women: LA. It follows a group of women with dwarfism and has run for five seasons.