Ashleigh Banfield Returns To Court TV As Contributor

Ashleigh Banfield, a host on the original Court TV, is returning to the rebooted network as a special contributor.

Banfield will appear nightly on Court TV’s live primetime show at 8 PM ET, joining anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant and Ted Rowlands in discussing the legal news of the day.

“Ashleigh’s Court TV reunion appearance with Vinnie during the Harvey Weinstein trial sparked a conversation and mutual-interest in working together. We’re thrilled to have her back on the network on a regular basis,” said Court TV Vice President Scott Tufts.

Following her stint on Court TV, Banfield went on to anchor CNN’s Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield and HLN’s Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield. She also hosted A&E’s Live PD, and most recently hosted A&E’s off-shoot series Live Rescue.

She began her television news career at MSNBC, covering the U.S. Presidential election controversy in Florida, and then on-site at Ground Zero. Later in her career, Banfield co-anchored CNN’s daily morning news show Early Start.

Court TV is owned by Katz Broadcasting, part of E.W. Scripps Co.