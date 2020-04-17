‘Artemis Fowl’ Gets Premiere Date On Disney+

Disney+ has slotted a June 12 premiere date for Artemis Fowl, Disney’s family adventure film based on the best-selling YA book by Eoin Colfer. The pic was meant to be released in theaters post-Memorial Day weekend, but was moved to the streaming service amid the coronavirus crisis.

Newcomer Ferdia Shaw stars in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.



Artemis Fowl follows a 12-year-old genius (Shaw), a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., directs and produces with Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the screenplay.