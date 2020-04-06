‘Archer’ Season 11 Premiere Date To Be Delayed Due To Coronavirus-Related Production Delays

We’ll have to wait a little longer for the season 11 premiere of FXX’s Emmy-winning animated comedy series Archer.

“Due to production challenges and scheduling issues” season 11 will no longer premiere on May 6,” the network said Monday in a statement. FX will shift the premiere date to later this year.

Archer, as with other animated series, have been able to continue production during the coronavirus crisis, but things have slowed down due to the new challenges of virtual production, making it impossible to meet the May 6 date, the network revealed.

Archer‘s most recent season follows Sterling Archer, Lana Kane and their crew of acid-tongued misfits on board the M/V Seamus salvage ship. An important question arises as they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates, and vicious bounty hunters: how do they survive each other?

Executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions, the series is produced by FX Productions.