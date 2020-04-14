The share of demand for Apple’s five month old SVOD service Apple TV+ is up over 10% since March 11, according to data firm Parrot Analytics.

That’s the date the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. The new platform still accounts for a small share of total demand versus more established streaming competitors, Parrot said, but it registered the largest growth in the two weeks following the WHO’s declaration compared to the prior two weeks.

Apple launched Apple TV+ last November. Steve Langdon, Partnership Director, Parrot Analytics, called the uptick a combination of a surge in content consumption as people shelter in place as well as two new original series on the platform. Sitcom Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet debuted Feb. 7 and has 8.7 times the demand of the average TV show in the U.S. he said. The revamp of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories on March 6 currently has 14.1 times the demand of the average TV show in the U.S. The firm measures demand for television shows based on social media engagement, video streaming and peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms.

Streaming services new and old are beneficiaries of this stay-at-home moment. Disney+ announced last week it had signed up 50 million subscribers worldwide. The newest entrant in the streaming wars, Quibi, has seen 1.7 million downlods of its app after its first week, CEO Meg Whitman said yesterday.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock, is set to debut tomorrow.