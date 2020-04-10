Apple TV+ Offering Free Programs Without Subscription On Its App For Limited Run

Apple TV+ has made available a collection of original series and films for free via its Apple TV app. Viewers in the US can watch now, while global customers can see the programming starting Friday. All programs are free and do not require a subscription.

The programs can be accessed at apple.co/FreeForEveryone in the Apple TV app.

The Apple Originals will join other free premium content from channels partners available in the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Apple Originals Now Streaming for Free on Apple TV+include:

“The Elephant Queen”

This genre-crossing wildlife documentary, narrated by Chiwetel Eljiofor, earned the Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award and is the recipient of two Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards nominations, including Best Narration and Best Science / Nature Documentary. The narrative follows Athena, a majestic elephant matriarch, who leads her family across an unforgiving yet cinematic natural landscape made up of grasslands and woodlands, dotted with seasonal waterholes. https://apple.co/ElephantQueen

Related Story 'The Morning Show' Team Offers Few Hints For Season 2, Addresses Steve Carell's Future On Apple Series - TCA

“Little America”

From Lee Eisenberg and executive producers Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and Alan Yang, “Little America” is an anthology series featuring eight true stories of immigrants in America. https://apple.co/LittleAmerica

“Servant”

A twist-filled, psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. https://apple.co/Servant

“For All Mankind”

“For All Mankind” presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon. https://apple.co/ForAllMankind

“Dickinson”

A comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld and created by Alena Smith explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Wiz Khalifa guest stars in the GLAAD Award-nominated comedy. https://apple.co/_Dickinson

“Helpsters”

A new live-action pre-school series from the makers of “Sesame Street.” Join Cody and the Helpsters – a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a party, climbing a mountain or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan. https://apple.co/_Helpsters

“Ghostwriter”

A re-imagining of Sesame Workshops’ 1992 series. Each episode story arc is grouped around literature, featuring classics and new works commissioned from popular authors like D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander. Since its premiere, “Ghostwriter” has earned several Parents’ Choice Awards and Common Sense Media Awards. https://apple.co/_