APA Signs Writer-Showrunner Anne Kenney

EXCLUSIVE: Television writer, executive producer and playwright Anne Kenney has signed with APA.

Kenney most recently wrote and executive produced the third season of American Gods, scheduled to air on Starz later this year. Previously, Kenney worked on the first three seasons of the Starz series Outlander, beginning as co-executive producer in season 1 and rising to executive producer for seasons 2 and 3. She wrote multiple episodes of the series including the acclaimed “The Wedding” episode.

Kenney is currently developing the limited series Rebels, a historical drama based on the Stella-Award-winning book The Forgotten Rebels of Eureka by Dr. Clare Wright for Ruby Entertainment, a Melbourne-based production company.

Her play, Last Call had its world premiere at the Open Fist Theater Company in Los Angeles last winter.

After working at several newspapers on the East Coast, Kenney moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in television. Her previous writing-producing credits include LA Law, ER, Family Law, Greek, Hellcats and Switched at Birth.

Kenney continues to be repped by Leigh Brecheen at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.