Annie Ilonzeh Departs ‘Chicago Fire’ After 2 Seasons

As hinted in last night’s final episode of Chicago Fire‘s seventh season, series regular Annie Ilonzeh is leaving the NBC firefighter drama after two seasons.

Ilonzeh joined Chicago Fire as a new series regular at the beginning of Season 7. She played Emily, an intelligent, easy-going and confident new paramedic. Ilonzeh was initially set as a recurring, but was upped to series regular after production on Season 7 began.

Before becoming a paramedic, Emily was a medical student. She since found the courage to reapply to medical school, and in the Season 7 early finale, she was seen making an impassioned speech to the admission committee of Northwestern University. Like is the case for many other broadcast series, Chicago Fire‘s current season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down Hollywood production.

The Chicago franchise — whose three shows were all recently picked up for three more seasons — is known for tweaking casts between seasons. Jon Seda, Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling left the Chicago universe after the end of last season.

From Emmy-winning executive producer Dick Wolf and co-creator Derek Haas, Chicago Fire looks into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. The firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city.

Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski also executive produce. Chicago Fire is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.