‘The Americans’ Annet Mahendru To Star In ‘Manifest West’ Drama From ‘Happy Hunting’ Filmmakers

EXCLUSIVE: Annet Mahendru, who is best known for her role on FX’s The Americans, has been tapped to star in Manifest West, an indie film from writing/directing duo Joe Dietsch and Louie Gibson.

The drama, which hails from Wolf Haus Productions, follows a family that moves off the grid into untamed North American wilderness where they inevitably come apart at the seams. Mahendru, who next co-stars in AMC’s upcoming spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will play Alice Hayes, the family’s loving but ultimately mentally unstable mother.

Production is slated for early summer 2020 in Southern California,

The pic follows Dietsch and Gibson’s debut feature Happy Hunting, which was released by Vertical Entertainment in 2017. They are repped by Gersh and Authentic Management.

Paradigm, Bohemia Entertainment and Nelson Davis rep Mahendru.