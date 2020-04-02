Andrew Lloyd Webber YouTube Channel To Offer Free Musicals During COVID-19 Pandemic

Click to Skip Ad
YouTube

Musical-loving social distancers can get their Andrew Lloyd Webber fixes with a new YouTube channel devoted to the composer’s work. The free channel, called The Shows Must Go On, will unspool a different ALW filmed musical ever Friday, starting with this week’s debut offering Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The 2000 adaptation of the musical stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

Next up, airing on Good Friday, April 10, will be Jesus Christ Superstar, a 2012 arena production starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles.

Each musical will be available weekly at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET for a 48-hour period online. No charges or sign-up is required, but viewers who wish to make a charitable donation are directed toward such organizations as Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.

Additional musicals will be announced, but in an introduction video on the channel, Sir Andrew assures completists and the curious that his notorious flop By Jeeves will be on the roster.

