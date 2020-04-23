Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Trevor Noah On Pandemic Actions: “I Believe We Did Everything That Could Possibly Be Done”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about his “heavy burden” and guilt over what more he could have done to stem the pandemic in the state in an interview clip from tonight’s sit-down with The Daily Social Distancing Show’s Trevor Noah.

Cuomo is presiding over New York City, which many consider the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, and has been embroiled in controversies over ventilators, testing, and reopening the economy in his state. He is currently warning that the state should not rush ahead to reopen, although the incidents of new cases in the disease appear to be trending down.

Noah has been particularly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic crisis.

In the first clip released, Noah asked a Meghan Markle-esque question on how Cuomo himself is doing in the crisis.

Cuomo said he saw his role as a communicator. “It is personal. I try to communicate how I communicate personally, and my fear and my anxiety. The once differentiation is I have to deal with the number of deaths in the state.”

He talked about 9-11 deaths compared to the current and much larger pandemic death toll, adding “I believe we did everything that could possibly done.”

Watch the clip below. The full interview is tonight at 8 PM Pacific, 11 PM ET on Comedy Central.