Andrea Bocelli Performs Moving ‘Music For Hope’ Concert On Easter Sunday From Italy’s Duomo Di Milano

Luca Rossetti/Shutterstock

World-renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli took the stage in a deserted Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday to perform a concert dubbed “Music For Hope” — but his moving performance was not left unseen. The concert was live-streamed on YouTube to more than 3.4 million viewers.

Duomo di Milano is closed due to the pandemic but Bocelli and organist Emanuele Vianelli were given access to the building by Archpriest Monsignor Gianantonio Borgonovo and Mayor Giuseppe Sala.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said of the Easter Sunday event. “I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone — whether they are believers or not — truly needs right now.”

Italy has suffered more than 19,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19 and the U.S. has since surpassed them with over 20,000 deaths. Bocelli’s performance served a moment of comfort and hope as he sang renditions of “Panis Angelicus,” “Ave Maria,” “Sancta Maria” and “Domine Deus” as well as a performance of  “Amazing Grace” outside of the cathedral.

Watch the full performance below.

 

