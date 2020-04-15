Andrea Bocelli Easter Concert ‘Music For Hope’ Sets Online Records

Andrea Bocelli’s voice continues to echo off the Duomo walls — and into the record books. The revered tenor’s Easter Sunday “Music for Hope” concert on YouTune drew the largest simultaneous classical audience for a classical music event ever, Universal Music said today.

His bracing performance got more than 28 million views worldwide in its first 24 hours and 35 million-plus times since its went live. “Music for Hope” has trended at No. 1 on YouTube in North America, Italy, the UK and across Latin America during the past 48 hours. UMusic noted that 1 million viewers were in the waiting room before the show even started.

“I am moved and delighted to have received such an overwhelming reaction, that has gone beyond our highest expectations,” Bocelli said. ” It was an immeasurable honor and privilege to lend my voice to the prayers of millions of people, gathered in a single embrace – a small, great miracle of which the whole world was the protagonist and which confirms my optimism about the future of our planet.”

The solo concert of sacred music, for which the singer was accompanied only by Emanuele Vianelli on one of the world’s largest pipe organs, was held in the massive, impressive but empty Duomo di Milano. The world’s fourth-largest cathedral has been closed for months as northern Italy deals with one of the planet’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus.

The full concert will air on PBS stations this week.