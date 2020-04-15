Andrea Bocelli Concert From Milan’s Duomo Airing On PBS Stations This Week

Andrea Bocelli’s uplifting solo concert from Italy’s deserted Duomo di Milano captivated captive audiences around the world on Easter Sunday, and now PBS is giving the performance its U.S. broadcast premiere. The pubcaster will air Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope, A Great Performances Special this week starting tonight (check local listings).

Milan was an early hotspot for the coronavirus, and its incomparable Duomo has been closed for weeks amid the fashion capital’s government-mandated shutdown. But it opened its ornate doors to the revered Italian tenor, who performed a 25-minute show of sacred songs accompanied only by Emanuele Vianelli on one of the world’s largest pipe organs. The selections were arraged especially for solo voice and organ.

The performance from the world’s fourth-largest cathedral was a global phenomenon, drawing more than 31 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours alone. Watch a clip of Bocelli’s performance below.

Here is the song list for Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope, A Great Performances Special:

“Panis Angelicus” (from “Messe Solennelle” Op. 12, FWV 61)

“Ave Maria” (arranged from Johann Sebastian Bach, “Prelude” no. 1, BWV 846)

“Sancta Maria” (arranged from “Cavalleria Rusticana”, Intermezzo)

“Domine Deus” (from “Petite Messe Solennelle”)

“Amazing Grace”