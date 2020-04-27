‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘World Of Dance’ Get Premiere Dates On NBC

NBC has set May premiere dates for the upcoming 15th season of America’s Got Talent and season 4 of hit dance competition World of Dance. America’s Got Talent, with new judge Sofia Vergara, along with Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews, debuts on May 26 at 8 PM ET/PT. It will be followed by World of Dance at 10 PM ET/PT, with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, and Scott Evans as host.

“We are so proud to present a 15th season of America’s Got Talent this summer,” said Cowell, who also serves as executive producer. “This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism. At a time when families are unable to go out we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape.”

Vergara and Klum succeed Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough who were let go in November after one season on AGT. Union’s ouster sparked controversy and triggered an investigation over allegations of hostile work environment on the reality show. The investigation was supposed to wrap by end of January but its results are yet to be made public. Klum was previously a judge on AGT for six seasons, from 2013-2018.

America’s Got Talent was created and executive produced by Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace also executive produce.

World of Dance gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents for the opportunity to receive a grand prize of $1 million and the title of best dancer in the world.

Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. Executive producers also include Matilda Zoltowski, Tina Nicotera Bachmann, Alex Rudzinski, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.

“I’m so excited World of Dance is back this summer with a new crop of incredible dancers,” said Lopez, who also serves as executive producer. “On our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times.”