‘America’s Got Talent’: NBC Show Re-Opens Online Auditions As It Searches For More Stars During COVID-19 Shutdown

NBC’s America’s Got Talent is looking to find more contestants for its upcoming season, possibly those who have honed a craft during Coronavirus quarantine, after re-opening its online auditions.

The NBC show has made the move following the scheduling changes brought on by the production shutdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Given that many people are at home perfecting new skills, learning dance moves and starting family bands, there’s the hope that new challengers could decide to throw their hats in the ring and audition for the show.

The Fremantle-produced show had been taping auditions with judges in Los Angeles since March 2 with filming supposed to continue through March 20 but was shutdown on March 14.

The idea is now to extend auditioning to find more stars – a potential silver lining for the long-running format.

Season 15 of Got Talent will feature judges including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has also joined for the first time, alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews, who has previously hosted the show. The revamped panel comes after the NBC competition series filled its two vacant chairs following the exits of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who were let go in November after one season.

The series is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.