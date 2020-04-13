‘American Idol’ Tops Ratings On Quiet Easter Sunday; ‘The Rookie’ Ticks Down

Easter Sunday was fairly quiet on the TV front, with American Idol leading ratings again. ABC aired the first part of a two-part behind-the-scenes special, which drew a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.91 million viewers. The show took a two-tenths hit from last week’s episode.

Idol served as a lead-in to a new episode of The Rookie (0.7, 4.78M), which slipped in the demo and from last week’s season-high viewership. The duo still gave ABC the overall win for the night in adults 18-49.

On CBS, the night’s most-watched network, 60 Minutes (0.9, 9.56M) held steady in the demo and nearly matched last week’s audience, while new episodes of God Friended Me (0.6, 5.85M) and NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7, 6.72M) were also on par with last week. The network wrapped its evening with NCIS: New Orleans (0.6, 6.04M), which slipped a tenth in the demo.

NBC celebrated Easter with an encore of Jesus Christ Superstar Live (0.4, 3.17M), which was followed by a 90-minute Dateline (0.4, 2.74M).

Fox and the CW aired repeats.