AMC Pushes Premiere Date For ‘NOS4A2’ Season 2, Stretches ‘Creepshow’ To Six-Week Run

AMC is making some scheduling changes for its upcoming series. The network has pushed the season 2 premiere date for supernatural horror series NOS4A2. The 10-episode second season, initially set to premiere on June 1, will now debut on Sunday, June 21 at 9 pm ET/8c The full season will still simulcast on BBC America.

Additionally, Creepshow season 1, the popular horror anthology series currently available on Shudder, will now air over six weeks instead of three. It will premiere Monday, May 4 at 10 pm, and run on consecutive Mondays through June 8. It was originally scheduled to run back-to-back episodes from May 4 through May 18.

The network also announced that Soulmates, its new six-episode anthology series, will premiere this fall.

Scheduling has been fluid amid the COVID-19 crisis, with networks having to tweak season premiere dates, finales, and make other scheduling changes due to production delays.

Creepshow, executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero. The first season stars David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls.

The six hourlong episodes include adaptations of stories by the likes of Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, and Josh Malerman.

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one, with Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.



Soulmates is a six-part episodic anthology series set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. Each episode features a different cast and explores an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

Written by Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Superbob, Adult Life Skills), the series stars Sarah Snook, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy, Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt and JJ Feild, among others.