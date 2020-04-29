AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan Earned $20 Million In 2019, About Flat From Year Earlier

AMC Networks, the company behind The Walking Dead and Killng Eve said CEO Josh Sapan’s compensation totaled $20.2 million in 2019.

The figure was down a hair (2%) from the year before. It included a $2 million base salary, a $13.8 million stock award and $4.37 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation.

Chief operating officer Ed Carroll earned $8.4 million, down 3.4%, with a base salary of $1.7 million, a stock grant for $3.5 million and non-equity incentive compensation of 3.3 milion.

In its annual proxy filed with the SEC, the company noted the strenght of Season 10 of The Walking Dead (despite a ratings dip for the latest Season 10) and content like Killing Eve on BBC America and State of The Union on Sundance TV, and suscrption services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC (Urban Movie Channel) passing two million paid subs. Like other media companies however, AMC Networks has been hit by an advertising pullback as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps many consumers under lockdown. It will give a sense of the impact on its business in first quarter earnings May 5.

The ad slump comes ironically as viewers are watching more TV than even, including struggling linear TV.

