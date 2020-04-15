Amazon Studios Wins Rights To Turn QCode Sci-Fi Podcast ‘The Left Right Game’ Into TV Series With Tessa Thompson Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In a seven-figure deal, Amazon Studios has beaten out more than ten film and TV offers to win screen rights to QCode mystery-sci-fi podcast The Left Right Game. Producers will include Creed and Westworld star Tessa Thompson, who led voice cast on the podcast.

In the audio drama, an idealistic journalist (Thompson) tries to make a name for herself by following a group of paranormal explorers, obsessed with a seemingly harmless pastime known as the Left/Right Game. The journey takes her into a supernatural world that she and the other members of the expedition cannot handle. Or survive.

Also among voice cast were Aml Ameen, W. Early Brown, Dayo Okeniyi and Inanna Sarkis.

Executive producers on Amazon’s TV adaptation will include Avengers: Endgame star Thompson, Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Justin Levy, and QCode’s Rob Herting and David Henning.

The ten-part podcast, currently in release, was written by Jack Anderson and is based on his original online blog of the same name. Anderson will adapt the series and also serve as an executive producer.

