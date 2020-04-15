Amazon Studios Names Christian Davin Global Head Of Movies Marketing

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that former Netflix and Warner Bros. marketing vet Christian Davin has been tapped as Amazon Studios’ new Global Head of Movie Marketing.

Davin will report to Andy Donkin, Head of Marketing at Prime Video, and he’ll be working closely with Amazon Studios Boss Jennifer Salke, and movies co-heads Ted Hope, Julie Rapaport and Matt Newman as well as the entire movies team to design and execute all film campaigns which includes all theatrical and streaming projects.

Vincent Scordino, Senior Marketing and Distribution Manager and Molly Albright, Head of Creative Marketing will report directly to Davin.

Davin comes to Amazon from Netflix where he was the VP of Global Creative Marketing for Films. During his time at the streamer he oversaw the entire streaming and theatrical slate including Roma, Bird Box, Dolemite, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Kissing Booth, Murder Mystery and The Irishman.

Prior to Netflix, Davin spent close to nine years at Warner Bros. where he served as SVP of Creative Advertising and EVP of Creative Advertising, EVP of Worldwide Global Content and Sponsorships. Davin oversaw the creative marketing campaign for the Burbank, CA studio’s award-winning Argo, as well as the breakout hits A Star is Born, Creed, 42, The Town, and Get Hard among others.

The Georgetown University grad cut his teeth in creative advertising at Miramax during the early aughts. From Miramax, Davin continued onto 20th Century Fox where he led the creative marketing campaign for the breakout $263M-grossing global hit Borat. Following his time at Fox, Christian joined MGM Studios as VP of Creative Marketing.