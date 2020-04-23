Amazon Lifts Veil On Fire TV Streaming Trends During COVID-19

Amazon has released select numbers and trends on streaming behavior during COVID-19 on its Fire TV platform.

Fitness apps in the company’s global and U.S. app stores are seeing a 40% average increase in usage on Fire TV, with Peloton up 100% in active customers and length of average view time. Family programming is also up 40%, reflecting shelter-in-place orders and school closures, and Amazon’s Prime Video is seeing an increase of more than 100% in streams of family-friendly titles. Top searches, to no one’s surprise include Frozen II, which Disney+ put out early on Disney+, as well as Trolls, Paw Patrol and Harry Potter.

Free apps like Amazon’s own IMDb TV, Tubi and Crackle have seen a 20% uptick in activity, as have live offerings like Twitch, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The data is for March activity on Fire compared with February, Amazon said.

In January, Amazon said Fire TV had more than 40 million active users. When the tech giant reports its quarterly earnings next week, it could offer updated figures, but even at 40 million it is one of the most popular ways of viewers accessing free and subscription apps, along with Roku and Apple TV.

Overall video viewing and digital usage have surged during the widespread lockdowns prompted by the spread of the virus. Linear viewing has also ticked up, but the absence of live sports has meant streaming is enjoying most of the benefit.

Alexa voice technology is used to surface content on Fire. Amazon said the top film title requested by voice search has been Frozen II, followed by Contagion, Onward and Harry Potter. Tiger King on Netflix is the most searched for TV show, with other popular titles including Ozark (Netflix), Outlander (Starz), Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu) and Schitt’s Creek (IMDb TV).

Across the world, Amazon said, viewership is taking on a different contour depending on the country. Reality TV is popular in the UK. In Japan, karaoke apps are gaining traction and more customers are playing “crane games,” an amusement-park mainstay, via their TVs.