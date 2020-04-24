Amazon Hires Former Palomar Exec Davide Nardini As Italian Scripted Chief

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is close to completing its line-up of European content execs after hiring Davide Nardini as its Italian scripted chief.

Nardini joins from Italian production company Palomar, the company behind John Turturro and Rupert Everett’s The Name of the Rose.

Nardini, who grew up between Italy, Spain and France, has been responsible for international activities at Palomar, working on an adaptation of Robert Saviano’s La Paranza Dei Bambini, as well as its television series Gadaffi, which is produced in partnership with eOne.

Prior to that he set up a cinema in Rome and the first video-on-demand service for independent European films for Telecom Italia.

At Amazon, he will report to Nicole Morganti, Amazon’s former Head of Unscripted who was recently promoted to Head of Originals, Italy, and ultimately, Georgia Brown, its head of European originals.

His hire comes three months after the Italian arm of the digital platform, unveiled its first tranche of scripted originals, at an event attended by Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke. Shows include period drama Bang Bang Baby, which is produced by Wildside and The Apartment and Rome-set comedy Vita da Carlo (Life as Carlo).

At Mipcom in October, Brown, speaking during a keynote address, told Deadline that she was looking for a scripted chief in Italy.