As Nation Seeks Comfort At Home, Amazon Offers FireTV, Tablet Customers Free Year Of Discovery’s Food Network Kitchen

Discovery and Amazon are offering Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen – as food has become a diversion, a priority and an obsession to many Americans sheltering-at-home.

The offer expands last year’s agreement between Amazon devices (with hands-free access to Alexa) and Food Network Kitchen, the unique DTC offering launched last October with live and on-demand cooking classes, streaming episodes of Food Network shows a massive catalog of recipes and in-home delivery of ingredients. The freebie is compliments of Amazon, Discovery said.

“We were thrilled with the success of our initial collaboration with Amazon to launch Food Network Kitchen and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce tens of millions of Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers to Food Network Kitchen,” said Peter Faricy, CEO of Global Direct-to-Consumer, Discovery, Inc. “With families and individuals preparing meals at home now more than ever, this offer will help provide ideas and encouragement to even more customers during this unprecedented time.”

“Many of us are spending more time cooking at home during these challenging times and are in need of a little inspiration,” agreed Marc Whitten, VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, in a statement. “That’s why we are excited to offer all of our new and existing Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers a free year of access to Food Network Kitchen.”

Coinciding with the offer, Food Network Kitchen and Amazon are launching a weekend initiative May 2-3 called We Cook Together “to help those seeking inspiration and assistance in the kitchen.” It’s bringing back live classes for two days from the home kitchens of Valerie Bertinelli, Scott Conant, Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Michael Symon and Jet Tila – each class with a live Q&A. Food Network hasn’t had live classes since its studios in Los Angeles and New York were shut.

“During this unprecedented time, I know my first instinct as a chef is to turn to my kitchen, to cook something nourishing for those I care most about,” said Flay. “Suddenly being faced with the task of cooking for yourself and family, multiple times a day, can be daunting, and we hope the Food Network Kitchen app and our #WeCookTogether weekend of live classes offer the assistance and motivation needed to plate something delicious for your loved ones.”

Faricy also said that, separate from Amazon, Discovery will offer health care providers and first responders free subscriptions to Food Network Kitchen and allow its followers to nominate people who are eligible.

Food Network Kitchen has an average 4.6 rating across the Amazon Appstore, Apple’s appstores, and Google Play with 2,300 on-demand cooking classes, hundreds of premium step-by-step instructions, episodes of Food Network cooking shows and over 80,000 tested recipes. In January, Amazon said Fire TV had more than 40 million active users, making it one of the most popular ways of viewers accessing free and subscription apps.

Last week, Amazon unveiled some leaps in March, when it said fitness apps (led by Peloton) in its global and U.S. app stores saw a 40% average increase in usage on Fire TV. It didn’t mention Food Network Kitchen – but food is up there with home fitness in the current pandemic situation.

He said Food Network Kitchen app has more than 5 million downloads. New users are up 50% and subscribers up 70% post-COVID-19. Part of the app – recipes and some shows is free and ad-supported – with live and on-demand classes and tutorials requiring a subscription fee of $4.99 monthly or $39.99 a year.