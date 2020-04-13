Amanda Knox & Crime Story Media Team On COVID-19-Era Interview Series

EXCLUSIVE: Exoneree and journalist Amanda Knox, in collaboration with novelist/journalist Christopher Robinson, has teamed with Kary Antholis’ Crime Story Media on Incarceration and Exoneration In A Time Of Pandemic, a new regular interview series set amid the coronavirus crisis.

The interview series explores stories from the criminal justice system told in the context of COVID-19. Each week, Crime Story will release at least one interview per week from Knox and Robinson on the CrimeStory.com website, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Simplecast, and other podcast platforms. A transcript of each interview also will be published on the CrimeStory.com website.

Interview titles already released in the series are An Exoneree’s Quest for Peace in Quarantine, The Impact of Quarantine on the Incarcerated, and Gavin Newson’s Outbreak of Mercy.

“Over the past 8 months, Amanda and Chris have made a tremendous contribution to Crime Story, and we believe that, as COVID-19 has upended the lives of billions of people in unprecedented ways, they can offer particular insight into how the least prioritized population in our society, the currently incarcerated, are the most vulnerable to the existential threat the pandemic presents,” said Antholis.

“Hearing the stories of the exonerated and incarcerated, especially during this time of crisis, provides not just comfort and perspective for those of us who are free, but encourages us to reckon with our reliance on incarceration, which is not a panacea for our social ills, but all too often, a cause of them. I’m grateful to work with Crime Story to help bring these issues to light,” said Knox.

Antholis founded Crime Story Media in July 2019 after retiring as President, HBO Miniseries and Cinemax Programming. Crime Story explores storytelling, news, and narrative analysis in crime and justice.

Knox and Robinson have been contributors to Crime Story since its launch.

Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial a murder she didn’t commit. She is the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir, Waiting to Be Heard and she currently hosts The Truth About True Crime, a podcast series for Sundance/AMC that she produces and writes with Robinson.