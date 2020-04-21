‘Alma’s Not Normal’ Earns Full Series As Part Of BBC Two Comedy Commissions

BBC Two has ordered a full series of Expectation comedy Alma’s Not Normal as part of a raft of comedy commissions, which also include a new episode of Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe.

Alma’s Not Normal was created and written by Sophie Willan, who plays Alma, a wild-child woman trying to get her life back on track following a recent breakup.

It was piloted earlier this month and earned rave reviews, with many critics calling on BBC Two to commission a full six-part series. Willan said she has been using the coronavirus lockdown as an opportunity to develop ideas for the show.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the fabulous response to the pilot and I’m so excited to be developing the series,” she said. Expectation’s comedy boss Nerys Evans added: “Her characters are beautifully observed and often flawed and sometimes challenging, but Sophie’s humour allows her to explore some really difficult subjects.”

BBC comedy controller Shane Allen said: “Alma’s Not Normal landed so wonderfully formed with its distinctiveness, heart on sleeve charm, sparky humour and knockout cast. Sophie’s raw honesty, eye for characterisation and comedic insouciance have resulted in a cracking show bursting with potential.”

Alma’s Not Normal is executive produced by Willan and Evans. It was commissioned by BBC Two controller Patrick Holland, Allen and Kate Daughton.

BBC Two has also commissioned a follow-up to Matt Berry’s (What We Do In The Shadows) mockumentary The Road To Brexit. Written by Arthur Mathews (Toast Of London), Berry stars as Michael Squeamish, who will explore different topics using archive footage and voiceover. The four-part series is titled Squeamish About…, and is produced by Objective Fiction Productions. Hannah Mackay is the producer, while Ben Farrell is executive producing.

Finally, Done + Dusted Productions will make Comedians Playing With Themselves, in which comedians will reflect on life in lockdown in their own unique way. Stars including Bob Mortimer, Kerry Godliman, Tom Allen, Meera Syal and Sanjeev Bhaskar, Tez Ilyas, Russell Kane, Sally Phillips and Mat Horne will self-shoot their contributions. The six-part series of 15-minute episodes will be executive produced by Lisa Clark. It was commissioned by Holland, BBC entertainment boss Kate Phillips and Katie Taylor.