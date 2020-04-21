‘All Rise’: Dorian Missick Joins Virtually-Produced Social Distancing Episode Of CBS Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Former Southland star Dorian Missick is set for a key guest role in All Rise‘s first-ever virtually-produced special episode influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a true social-distancing family affair, Missick will be joining his wife, lead Simone Missick, in the role of DJ Tailwind, who’ll be an ongoing presence throughout the episode, set to air Monday, May 4 at 9 PM on CBS.

Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Per producers, “the DJ is our guide through the streets of Los Angeles – a comforting, occasionally irreverent voice we hear as we see beautiful moving images of the almost deserted city, accompanied by beats and music. He’s an unknown dance party DJ who lives in LA and is getting through the lockdown by sharing his music and occasionally his thoughts with the world via his laptop at home”.

Related Story Senate Approves Coronavirus Package That Injects Hundreds Of Billions More Into Small Business Relief Program

As previously reported, virtual footage will be shot in each of the series regular’s homes, and producers plan to use VFX to create the necessary backgrounds. A cinematographer operating solo from a vehicle will capture exterior footage that reflects the desolate environment that currently exists on the streets and in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The entire episode will be shot abiding by social distancing rules and technologies taking place in the world as it exists now. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct.

The drama series, from Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios, is the first primetime scripted series to embark on virtual production to make a fresh episode reflecting the current realities while complying with the rules of social distancing.

The show’s consulting producer, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti, is providing insight into how the justice system continues in Los Angeles, even during the pandemic. Throughout the episode, the series’ characters will be shown managing their “new normal” of everyday reality at home, in order to continue their professional and personal lives, parallel to what the nation is currently confronting.

In the episode, after debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.” Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver. Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and type-A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) contends with the new world (dis)order.

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, and executive produced by Greg Spottiswood, Michael M. Robin, Len Goldstein, and Dee Harris-Lawrence.

Dorian Missick is known for his starring role in the critically acclaimed TNT series Southland opposite Regina King. He also recurred on TNT’s Animal Kingdom, and currently appears in the role of Jamal on ABC’s drama For Life. His recent film work includes Brian Banks with Greg Kinnear and Aldis Hodge, the SXSW independent Jinn, Sony’s Annie, Screen Gem’s Deliver Us From Evil, and Big Words (Slamdance 2014) which was distributed by Ava Duvernay’s Array films, in which he played the title character. He is repped by APA and Silver Lining Entertainment.