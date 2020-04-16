All-Pro Denver Linebacker Von Miller Becomes Second NFL Player To Admit Testing Positive For COVID-19

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen had tested positive, becoming the first active NFL player to publicly acknowledge his status. Previously, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed he was positive, but has since recovered. It has also been reported that a Los Angeles Charger has tested positive and two others have shown symptoms, but those players have not been identified.

Two former NFL players, receiver Orlando McDaniel and kicker Tom Dempsey, have died from complications related to the disease.

The NFL Draft is still planned for three remote sessions April 23-25. All planned public events surrounding the draft in Las Vegas were canceled. The league has currently prohibited off-season organized team activities, and there are questions about whether the July training camps and the September regular season will start on time.