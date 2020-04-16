Click to Skip Ad
All-Pro Denver Linebacker Von Miller Becomes Second NFL Player To Admit Testing Positive For COVID-19

Von Miller
David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock
A day after the first NFL player to contract COVID-19 was publicly revealed, we now have a second. All-pro Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has also admitted testing positive for the coronavirus.
His agent, Joby Branion, told the NFL Network about Miller’s condition. Miller is expected to issue a statement on Friday, but was described as being in good spirits and resting at home.
The Broncos issued a statement on Miller’s diagnosis: “After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus. Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community.
Miller has a Hollywood connection. He is teaming with OBB Pictures on a half-hour animated comedy project titled Mars Martians, about the NFL’s first expansion team on Mars. Miller will voice the lead role and serve as an executive producer on the potential series,

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen had tested positive, becoming the first active NFL player to publicly acknowledge his status. Previously, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed he was positive, but has since recovered. It has also been reported that a Los Angeles Charger has tested positive and two others have shown symptoms, but those players have not been identified.

Two former NFL players, receiver Orlando McDaniel and kicker Tom Dempsey, have died from complications related to the disease.

The NFL Draft is still planned for three remote sessions April 23-25. All planned public events surrounding the draft in Las Vegas were canceled. The league has currently prohibited off-season organized team activities, and there are questions about whether the July training camps and the September regular season will start on time.

