Breaking News

Ali Wentworth Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Shutterstock

Writer-comedian Ali Wentworth has tested positive for COVID-19. She confirmed her diagnosis in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Wentworth’s post followed comments made by her husband, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America earlier in the day. On the morning program, he revealed that Wentworth “has developed some symptoms”.

“While she’s recovering as she goes through this, I’m going to be broadcasting from home and we’ll be working as long as we can,” the GMA co-host added.

Next to a photo of her in bed, Wentworth wrote that “I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery.”

She urged people to stay home to slow the spread of the highly contentious disease.

Wentworth recently created and starred in the comedy series Nightcap, which ran on Pop for two seasons.

