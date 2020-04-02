Alex Rodriguez Among New Members Of The Paley Center’s Board Of Trustees; Shari Redstone Joins Executive Committee

Alex Rodriguez is among three new members of The Paley Center for Media’s Board of Trustees, with top executives from Macro, Sony Pictures TV and Tyler Perry Studios joining the organization’s Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Former MLB star and broadcaster Rodriguez, CEO of A-Rod Corp., joins Eddy Cue, Senior VP Internet Software & Services, Apple and Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, Electronic Arts as new members of the Board of Trustees.

Joining the Paley Los Angeles Board of Governors are Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, Macro, Keith Le Goy, President, Worldwide Networks & Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, and Michelle Sneed, President of Production and Development, Tyler Perry Studios.

Additionally, current Trustee Shari Redstone, Chair, ViacomCBS, joins the Board of Trustees Executive Committee. In that role, Redstone will offer counsel to the Paley Center’s Executive Leadership Team on the goals and mission of the organization.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of renowned leaders to the Paley Center’s Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “In these uncertain times, we are so incredibly fortunate to have the counsel and support of the very best minds in the fields of advertising, business, entertainment, gaming, technology, news, and sports to provide guidance to ensure the Paley Center maintains its leading position as the media industry’s preeminent nonprofit.”

The Paley Center’s Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack Jr., and is comprised of leading executives in media and entertainment. The board offers advice and counsel in support of the organization’s mission to lead the conversation around today’s rapidly evolving media landscape. Members also provide input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors advises the organization on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar. Members also help the center forge new partnerships, expand its constituency, and increase participation from the media industry and general public on the West Coast.