Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout Nabs Rights To Madcap Sci-Fi Novel ‘The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t’ With Her Mind’

EXCLUSIVE: The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t’ With Her Mind, the buzzy sci-fi novel, is set to be adapted for television after Secret Hideout nabbed the rights in a competitive situation.

Deadline understands that Alex Kurtzman’s company, which is behind the Star Trek franchise and has an overall deal at CBS Television Studios, is in the early stages of development after scoring the book option.

The book is written by Jackson Ford, the pseudonym for author Rob Boffard, a South African author living in Vancouver was published by Orbit in 2019.

It tells the story of a woman with telekinetic abilities who works as a secret government operative and was described by author Maria Lewis as “Alias meets X-Men in a grimy LA setting”.

The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t’ With Her Mind follows Teagan Frost, who is having a hard time keeping it together. She’s got telekinetic powers — a skill that the government is all too happy to make use of, sending her on secret break-in missions that no ordinary human could carry out. But all she really wants to do is kick back, have a beer, and pretend she’s normal for once.

But then a body turns up at the site of her last job — murdered in a way that only someone like Teagan could have pulled off. She’s got 24 hours to clear her name – and it’s not just her life at stake. If she can’t unravel the conspiracy in time, her hometown of Los Angeles will be in the crosshairs of an underground battle that’s on the brink of exploding.

Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will exec produce the project.

Ford, who is set to release a sequel called Random Sh*t Flying Through the Air in July 2020, is represented by agent Ed Wilson at Johnson & Alcock.