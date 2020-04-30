Alamo Drafthouse Names Shelli Taylor As New Chief Executive Officer

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has tapped former Starbucks executive and President of United Planet Fitness Partners Shelli Taylor as the Chief Executive Officer of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. She will officially assume the post on May 1.

“Six months ago I began searching for a CEO who could work as a partner and collaborator, with a strong voice and battle-tested leadership skills. Shelli Taylor brings that and more,” said Drafthouse founder Tim League. “I am in awe of the depth and breadth of Shelli’s leadership and brand growth experience. I am excited to partner with her to rise from the current challenges that our industry faces and continue to drive towards our company vision, to be the best damn cinema that has ever or will ever exist.”

“I am incredibly honored and excited to assume the role of CEO at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Tim League and his talented team have built an unequaled cinema brand that is built on passion, innovation, and a local community mindset encompassing everything from food and drink to fantastic programming,” said Taylor. “I am committed to Alamo Drafthouse’s vision of sharing the films we love with the widest possible audience while offering the best moviegoing experience in the industry.”

Drafthouse founder Tim League will step into the newly created role of Executive Chairman, where he will lead the board of directors and continue to guide and develop bold new creative initiatives for Alamo Drafthouse, sister company Mondo, and the Austin-based Fantastic Fest.

Taylor’s new role comes at a critical time when the Drafthouse is navigating a landscape where theaters have shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her first priority is to lead the reopening of the theaters, ensuring the safest possible experience for both guests and staff. Since the shutdowns began, the Drafthouse team has worked diligently in collaboration with industry groups and local health officials to develop comprehensive new safety protocols and training procedures.

Prior to her new position as Drafthouse CEO, Taylor was the President and COO of United Planet Fitness Partners. She also worked as an executive at Starbucks, where she was instrumental in building a culture and infrastructure for rapid expansion in China. She was also the Vice President of Disney English China, China’s leading English Language provider delivering immersive English language learning experiences, products, and services for children.