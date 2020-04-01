Adam Schlesinger Mourned By Fans, Friends, Coworkers And Politicians Touched By His Work

From all walks of life, from the arts community to film and politics, there was mourning for the passing of Adam Schlesinger, who died today at age 52.

Most saluted his work with his band, Fountains of Wayne (see the video for his classic hit, Stacy’s Mom, above). But others gave a shout-out to his film and television work. No matter what aspects of his work were discussed, though, his affable personality and kindness were at the forefront of the thoughts shared.

Here are some of the reactions:

Terrible news – One of the greatest songwriters out there – Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne In Medically-Induced Coma With COVID-19 Symptoms https://t.co/ybWWALKXgQ via @billboard — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) March 31, 2020

This is my big cousin Adam. As a little boy I would be mesmerized by his talent. He showed me how cool it was to be an artist. We love you Cuz. Stay strong. Bless you and all of the hero’s at the hospital on the front line. Please keep Adam in your heart. https://t.co/V8fa8HzgyN — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) March 31, 2020

And suddenly it hits someone you know, and it feels very different. I'm sending good thoughts to Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of Fountains of Wayne. Beat this sucker, man! — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) March 31, 2020

RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2020

Fountains of Wayne was named after a really cool lawn ornament store near my college. When The band first hit, I immediately took an interest and rooted for them because of this. Stupid reason to like a band, yes, but then they went and made so many wonderful songs. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) April 1, 2020

I was a huge Fountains of Wayne fan, and I just found out about the passing of Adam Schlesinger. Heartbreaking. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

From his work with @fountainsofwayn to his award-winning credits in TV, movies, and stage, millions of fans caught that radiation vibe Adam Schlesinger was groovin' on. A sad, sad loss for Jersey's music scene.

https://t.co/7ZYnXdoT2n — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

So sad to hear the news of Adam Schlesinger’s passing. A prolific and skilled songwriter with so many more songs to share. That Thing You Do is a masterwork and I just recently revisited Fountains of Wayne’s epic record Welcome Interstate Managers. So sad. May he rest in peace. — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) April 1, 2020

RIP: Adam Schlesinger, probably the greatest pop songwriter of his generation. Created at least three seminal records with Fountains of Wayne. Welcome Interstate Managers is the masterpiece.

All Kinds Of Time https://t.co/eDGDmANqHL via @YouTube — Bret Easton Ellis (@BretEastonEllis) April 1, 2020