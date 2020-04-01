Adam Schlesinger Dies: Coronavirus Claims Fountains Of Wayne Leader, Emmy And Grammy Winner At 52

Adam Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee who also fronted the pop band Fountains of Wayne, has died after contracting coronavirus. He was 52. His death was confirmed by his attorney, who spoke to Deadline’s sister publication, Rolling Stone.

The pop savant had three Emmys and a Grammy in his collection, and an Oscar nomination for “That Thing That You Do,” the title track to the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed film. The three Emmys and a Grammy came for his work as a producer, engineer and songwriter.

In addition to film, his resume includes TV (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Sesame Street), theater (Cry-Baby: The Musical) and his work with Fountains of Wayne, whose hit Stacey’s Mom was No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003. Schlesinger co-wrote the song.

He is survived by two children.