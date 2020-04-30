Adam Driver Reunites With Jeff Nichols For ‘Yankee Comandante’

Click to Skip Ad
Shutterstock

Adam Driver will reunite with his Loving and Midnight Special director Jeff Nichols for Yankee Comandante, Deadline has confirmed. The film will be an adaptation of a New Yorker article by David Grann that follows two men who rose to the rank of Comandante during the Cuban Revolution.

The article is about William Alexander Morgan, an American from Ohio who helped Fidel Castro and the Cuban rebels overthrow Fulgencio Batista. He’d reached the status of comandante, the sole foreigner other than Argentinian Che Guevara to be so highly regarded. Soon after, Morgan’s motives became suspect, and he was imprisoned. He faced a firing squad, charged with working for U.S. intelligence. At the same time, his exploits as a rebel soldier led J. Edgar Hoover and everyone else scrambling to sort out his motives and who he was working for.

Yankee Comandante is completely separate from Focus Features and George Clooney’s previously announced project adapted from the same article.

Driver had a stellar run of awards-season fare and box office blockbusters with last year’s Marriage Story, The Report and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He also stars in Ridley Scott’s upcoming The Last Duel, which shut down production after the coronavirus outbreak.

