Actors’ Equity Says It’s Heard “Troubling Reports” Of Live Theaters Targeting May 6 Openings

Actors’ Equity says it’s heard “troubling reports” that some live theaters are looking to begin production as soon as May 6. Legit theaters across the country shut down last month to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Equity is skeptical that they can reopen anytime soon.

Broadway productions are closed until June 7, at the earliest.

“Any employer who wants to begin theatrical productions needs to have a comprehensive plan in place that protects not just the actors and stage managers, but ensures that everyone who works in the theater has a safe workplace,” said Mary McColl, the union’s executive director. “It is unclear under the current circumstances how that can happen. Equity will use all of our available resources to ensure that no one is asked to work in an unsafe environment.”

Equity says that “Members who receive an offer to work should contact their regional Equity office.”

Founded in 1913, Equity represents more than 51,000 actors and stage managers around the country.