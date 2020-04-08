ABC Sets ‘The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall’ Tribute Special With Julie Andrews, Jennifer Garner, Jimmy Kimmel & More

ABC is paying tribute to Hollywood legend Garry Marshall in an upcoming TV special. The Happy Days of Garry Marshall will air Tuesday, May 12 at 8 PM.

The special will bring together stars of some of Marshall’s most iconic series and films, sharing their favorite memories of Marshall, including Pretty Woman‘s Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo and Julia Roberts; Ron Howard, Don Most, Marion Ross, Anson Williams and Henry Winkler (Happy Days); Cindy Williams, David Lander and Michael McKean (Laverne & Shirley); Pam Dawber (Mork & Mindy); Barbara Hershey (Beaches); and Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine (The Princess Diaries).

Amid the coronavirus crisis, broadcast networks have been scheduling feel-good specials as their series seasons were cut short and they are looking to add comfort food programming in difficult times.

“Garry famously said, ‘I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.’ And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts and always left us feeling good,” said John Scheinfeld, executive producer of “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall.” “Featuring his most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, upbeat and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It’s exactly the show we need right now.”

Additional appearances in The Happy Days of Garry Marshall include ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and actors Abigail Breslin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cary Elwes, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Ashton Kutcher, Rob Lowe and John Stamos. Marshall’s wife, Barbara, and their children Scott, Kathleen and Lori, also will share never-before-heard stories about Marshall, including a look back at the start of his career in Hollywood.



The Happy Days of Garry Marshall is produced by Crew Neck Productions for ABC and is written and directed by John Scheinfeld.

You can watch a promo below.