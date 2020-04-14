ABC Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Final Season, Summer Fun & Games Lineup & More

ABC has set May premiere dates for the farewell season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a new series from ABC News, The Genetic Detective, along with the Summer Fun & Games lineup. Returning in May are Holey Moley II: The Sequel and To Tell The Truth on Thursdays and Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game on Sundays.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel kicks things off on Thursday, May 21 at 9 PM, and will move to a new timeslot (8 PM) on Thursday, June 11. The fifth season of To Tell The Truth, hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, premieres at 10 PM May 21. Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, debuts its sixth season at 8 PM Sunday, May 31. Elizabeth Banks-hosted Press Your Luck follows with its second-season debut at 9 PM; and the fifth season of Alec Baldwin-hosted Match Game rounds out the night at 10 PM.

The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will air in a new time slot beginning April 30, at 8 PM.

Additionally, ABC News will launch its new true-crime series The Genetic Detective on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 PM. It follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving. By working with police departments and crime scene DNA, Moore is able to trace the path of a violent criminal’s family tree to reveal their identity and help bring them to justice.

The Genetic Detective is a co-production with ABC News and XCON Productions. Carrie Cook and Marc Dorian serve as co-executive producers for ABC News. Christine Connor is executive producer and Christopher K. Dillon is co-executive producer for XCon Productions. CeCe Moore is producer.

Additional summer premiere dates and schedule information will be forthcoming.

Here is ABC’s summer 2020 schedule:

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

8-9 PM — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (New time slot)

TUESDAY, MAY 19

10-11 PM — The Genetic Detective (Series premiere)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

9-10 PM: Holey Moley II: The Sequel (Season premiere)

10-11 PM: To Tell the Truth (Season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

10-11 PM: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season premiere)

SUNDAY, MAY 31

8-9 PM: Celebrity Family Feud (Season premiere)

9-10 PM: Press Your Luck (Season premiere)

10-11 PM: Match Game (Season premiere)

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

8-9 PM: Holey Moley II: The Sequel (New time slot)