A+E Networks’ ‘America’s Top Dog’ Optioned In The UK & Ireland By Two Rivers Media

A+E Networks’ canine competition America’s Top Dog has been optioned in the UK and Ireland by Two Rivers Media.

America’s Top Dog premiered last year on A&E in the U.S., with four police K9 teams competing against a civilian team on a big obstacle course each episode for the title of Top Dog. The show was created by MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment and hosted by Fox NFL Sunday‘s Curt Menefee and former Secret Service member Nick White.

Two Rivers Media, run by former STV Productions boss Alan Clements, will take the show out to UK broadcasters. Its option was supported by the National Lottery through Screen Scotland’s Broadcast Content Fund.

Mirella Breda, Two Rivers’ head of entertainment, said: “As soon as we saw America’s Top Dog, we knew that this was a fresh and exciting way to celebrate the unique bond between dogs and their owners. I can see why it’s been such a huge hit in the States – it’s got that magic combination of high octane challenges and big emotional stories.”

Robyn Hurd, VP of content sales EMEA at A+E Networks International, added: “We are so excited to be working with the wonderful team at Two Rivers and excited to bring Top Dog to screens in the UK and Ireland.”

Two Rivers made drama Susan Hill’s Ghost Story for Viacom’s Channel 5 last year. It was one of the company’s to exit Kew Media Group earlier this year after the Canadian company ran into financial difficulty.