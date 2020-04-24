’90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Surges In Live+3 To Franchise Demo Highs

EXCLUSIVE: 90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days continues to hit ratings highs for TLC in Live+3, propelling the cable network to No. 1 on Sunday night.

A spinoff of the flagship 90-Day Fiancé series, Before the 90 Days’ Sunday night episode drew the franchise’s highest ratings ever among its key demos, according to Nielsen and the network. Among P25-54, the episode earned a 2.91 rating, along with a 3.87 among women 25-54, 3.40 among women 18-49 and 2.88 among women 18-34, with 4.4 million total viewers.

Late-night commentary show 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk also earned the series’ its highest ratings with key demos, pulling a 1.57 rating among P25-54, a 2.12 among W25-54 and a 1.73 among W18-49.

Sunday night’s episode high followed a previous franchise best for its April 5 episode, which notched a 3.6 rating among the key W25-54 demo and 4.1 million total viewers.

90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days follows the stories of Americans who believe they’ve met the love of their lives, a future husband or wife, through various methods including international dating websites and apps. The stories begin before the K-1 Visa process – from meeting in person for the first time, to traveling to a foreign country they barely know or understand.

The season finale airs June 7.